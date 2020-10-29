POOLE, Susan Estelle Linn:

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 25, 2020, at Cranford Hospice in Hastings, aged 57. Soulmate and wife of Rob. Dedicated and adored mother of Lucy. Beloved daughter of Estelle and the late Dr Blair Hunt. Much loved sister of Colin and Ross Hunt. A special and caring aunt and sister-in-law to her Sydney and New Zealand families, and a loved cousin, relative and friend to many. A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held at the Wellington College Memorial Hall, 15 Dufferin Street, Mt Victoria, Wellington, on Saturday, November 7, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, a greatly appreciated donation may be gifted to Cranford Hospice, Hastings, via their website or left at the service. Livestreaming details of the service for family and friends abroad will be available, with more details to come.

Sue was brave, beautiful and deeply loved. She will be forever missed.



