LEACH, Susan Augusta:
Passed away peacefully on 1st September 2019. Loved wife of the late Wayne (Winkie). Beloved mother of Donna and Jonathan and sister to Cathy and the late Peter Serkin. Sister-in-law to Red, Janet, Kate and Gordon. Adored by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A service for Susan will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road Tauranga on Thursday 5th September at 10am. Communication to the Susan Leach Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 3, 2019
