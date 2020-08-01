KAISER, Susan Gillian:
Passed away at Wellington Hospital on Monday 27th July 2020, aged 73 years. Loved wife of Alan. Loved mother of James, Anna and Stephen. Loved grandmother of Felix and Greta. Loved sister of Elizabeth (Liz), John and Mary. Loved and missed by all her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through www.neurological.org.nz/donate/donate-online/. You are welcome to share your memories in Susan's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 18 Bassett Road, Johnsonville, on Wednesday 5th August, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020