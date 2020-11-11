DEDERA, Susan:
Aged 70 years, passed away on 2 August 2020, whilst visiting family in the USA and now returned to NZ. Beloved mother of Steve and Mike and wife of Ron. Former Teacher and Board of Trustees member Heretaunga College. Full obituary notice see legacy.com, search DeDera last 6 months. Funeral Services 10.30am, 14 November at Discovery ELIM Christian Centre, 148 Major Drive, Kelson, Lower Hutt. No Flowers, donations on behalf: Kaibosh Food Rescue. Messages sent to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2020