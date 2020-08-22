DEDERA, Susan:
Aged 70 years, passed away on 2 August 2020, whilst visiting family in the USA. Beloved mother of Steve and Mike; Grandmother of Penelope; Loved wife of Ron; Sister of Kate and Ellie, and brother George; Daughters-in-law Tisa and Amarley; DeDera, Johnson, Middleton, Battistoni USA nephews and nieces. Dedicated business woman, former USA and NZ Secondary Art, French, English school teacher and Heretaunga College Trustees member; Wellington/ Horowhenua district Badminton Representative, including Masters and Veterans over many competitive and fun loving years of dedication to the sport and its friends; scuba, water/snow skier; children's book writer and travel lover to six continents. Owing to Covid travel restrictions Susan will be returned to New Zealand in coming weeks and a funeral service will be advised. Send messages to [email protected] and family will advise further arrangements when available.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020