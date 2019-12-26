BEISSEL,
Susan Ellen (Sue):
Of Paraparaumu. On Saturday, 21st December 2019, peacefully at home after a long illness. Aged 66 years. Dearly loved wife of Bernard, and much-loved Mum of Alistair & Bridget, Hayden & Nicky, and Amber & Justin. Beloved Grandma of Grace, Flynn, Pippa, Leo, Aston, Ollie and Charlie. Loved daughter of Stan and the late Nancy Bellamore. A private funeral was held on 24th December 2019. Messages may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242 would be appreciated.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
FDANZ-NZIFH 04 298-5168
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 26, 2019