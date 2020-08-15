KENT,
Surrey Charles Innes:
We are very sad to announce the passing of Surrey Charles Innes Kent on 11th August 2020. He is the much loved husband of the late Margaret. Beloved father of Tracy, Innes, Samantha, Debbie and Barrie. Gorgeous grandfather to Harry, Ava, Kyra, Daniel, Kirsten, Caitlin and Max. Lovely father-in-law of Anita, Laura, Mark and Matthew. We miss him immeasurably. Surrey was incredibly well supported and cared for by the amazing staff on the hospital floor at Bob Scott Retirement Village in Petone. In memory of Surrey's late wife Margaret, please make donations in lieu of flowers to The Cancer Society Wellington, these may be made online at https://wellington.cancernz.org.nz/ how-to-get-involved/ways-to-donate/donate-now/ A private service has been held. Messages for the Kent Family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 15, 2020