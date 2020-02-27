Sungkom KANJANAKHAJHONSAK

Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
Death Notice

KANJANAKHAJHONSAK, Sungkom:
Master Chef of Muang Thai Restaurant, Paraparaumu Beach. Suddenly at Wellington Hospital on Monday 24 February 2020. Aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband of Sirivilai. Loved father to Joe, Preaw, and Oscar. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A service to celebrate Sungkom's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Saturday 29 February 2020 at 10.30am, to be followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 27, 2020
