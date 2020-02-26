LAL, Sukh:
On 25 February 2020. Passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital surrounded by family, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband and lifetime partner of Aruna. Loved father and father-in-law of Shandia, Sadhana & Mahendra, Sanjay & Shaleshni. Dearly loved Nana and Aja (grandad) of Ashley, Aliesha, Caleb, Shelynna, Yash and Ashish. Will also be missed by his brother Hira and his family. Messages to the family may be placed in Sukh's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Grateful thanks to sister-in-law, Prem Nair and the staff at Hutt Hospital Medical Ward for their care of Sukh. Sukh's funeral service will take place at Harbour City Funeral Home, 665 High St, Lower Hutt, on Friday 28 February at 12.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2020