SCOTT, Stuart Melby:
Peacefully at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village on Friday, 15 May 2020, aged 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Father and father-in-law of Robyn (dec), Alan & Bernadette, and Bruce & Lesley. Much loved grandad, great-grandad, uncle and friend. Special thanks to Neale of Bristols, Brian of Holy Trinity Avalon Church, Naenae Bowling Club and the Wellington Vauxhall Car Club. Messages to the 'Scott Family' may be left in Melby's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private family service will be held with a memorial service to take place in the coming months.
Published in Dominion Post on May 28, 2020