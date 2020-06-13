NICOL, Stuart Wilson:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Monday 8 June 2020. Most dearly loved husband of Allison. Much loved father and father-in-law of Robert and Joanne, Mark and Helen, Andrea and Mark. Much loved grandad of Christopher, Harrison, Allie; Felicity; Rebecca, Jennifer, and Hannah. Flowers are welcome or donations to The Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the Church. Messages for "The family of Stuart Nicol" can be sent c/- PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240. A funeral service for Stuart will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Steyne Avenue, Plimmerton, on Monday 15 June, commencing at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2020