MORRISS, Stuart David:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 27th July 2020 in Palmerston North, surrounded by his loving family. Adored and treasured husband, and best friend of Angela. Absolutely loved father of Jeremy and Connor. Dearly loved son of Sue and the late Bill, loved brother of Peter and uncle of Erin and Lisa.
"We all love you to the Moon and back".
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Stuart will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday 1st August 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on July 29, 2020