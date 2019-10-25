McMILLAN, Stuart William:
Beloved husband of Nancy; beloved father and father-in-law of Natasha and John, Kate and Graeme, Andrew and Brandy, and Maria and Joe; much loved grandfather of Bridget, Hugh, Griffin, Abbie and Lily; and much loved brother of Bruce and Margaret. A memorial service for Stuart will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington, at 2pm on Tuesday, 29 October. Messages to: 15 Wadestown Road, Wellington 6012 or to [email protected] In lieu of flower, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019