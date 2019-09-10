LINTS, Stuart Blake (Blake):
22.01.1949 - 06.09.2019
Suddenly but peacefully at his new home in Whanganui. Loved son of the late Ron & Ivy. Youngest brother of Peg & Jim (dec), Alan (dec) & June, Murray & Effie, Helen & Steve. Uncle to his many nieces, nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA, these can be left at Blake's service, or posted to 4 Dominica Cres, Grenada Village, Wellington. Blake's service will be held on Saturday 14th September at Cleveland Funeral Home, 179 Ingestre St, Whanganui, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Please come & celebrate Blake's life with us.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019