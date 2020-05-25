WALKER,
Stewart George: QSM
Suddenly at Hutt Hospital on 21 May 2020, aged 82 years. Loved husband of Lilian; father of Darryl; stepfather of Alison and Mike, Sue & Alan; grandad of Michaela, Nicholas, Erika and Greg; brother of Russell, Ian, Alan, Graham (dec), and Jean. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, c/- PO Box 14448, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241, or may be left at the service. His funeral service will be held in the Stokes Valley Fire Station, 374 Stokes Valley Road, Stokes Valley, on Thursday 28 May 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Walker family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on May 25, 2020