SHERLEY, Stewart Haydn:
19.04.1959 - 10.10.2019.
Passed away suddenly in Paraparaumu. Dearly loved son of Haydn and Joan Sherley, loved brother of Chris, Greg, Marion and Allan, brother-in-law of Judith and Brenda and uncle to Paul, Nikki, Mark, Natalie, Misha and Molly. Many thanks for the support from Team Medical, first responders, ambulance crew and the Police for their prompt action, hard work, kindness and sensitivity. A private cremation has been held and the celebration of Stewart's life will be held on Saturday 19 October 2019 at The Recreation Centre, Kapiti Retirement Trust, Midlands Garden on Trent Drive, Paraparaumu at 3pm. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Parkinson's NZ, P.O. Box 11067, Wellington 6142. Thank you.
