DYKE, Stewart Ian (Stew):

of Feilding left peacefully for his new home in Heaven on Tuesday 24 September 2019, surrounded by his family. Aged 87 or 88? Loved husband of Colleen (nee Wilson). Deeply treasured Dad of Graeme, Jenny and Roger Tombleson, Sue and Colin Brown, Deborah and Ross Ward, Belinda and Bruce Davies, Lynnaire and Andrew Hickmott, Matthew and Yuko. Devoted and cherished Grandad of 26 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and counting! Mum and Dad will both be at their home on Friday 27 September, from 1-4pm, if you would like to say your final goodbyes. A service to celebrate Stew's life will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Cnr Church and Princess Streets, Palmerston North, on Saturday 28 September 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter a private cremation. Messages to Mrs C Dyke, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.

You left a footprint

on our hearts...





