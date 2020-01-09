POWELL, Steven John:
Reg. No. D52926, Maj, RNZ Sigs, BAL. Suddenly at Wellington Hospital on January 6, 2020; aged 53 years. Extremely loving husband of Moana. Father and father-in-law of Sean & Tetal, Alex & Douglas. Son of Laurie & Rita Powell. Brother to Robert, Kelvin, Mark, Craig and Fiona. A Service for Steven will be held in Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Wallaceville, (TOMORROW) Friday, January 10 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages may be sent to "the Steven Powell family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 9, 2020