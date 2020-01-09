Steven POWELL

  • "Sending our condolences to you all. Love Wendy, Allan,..."
    - Wendy Guy
  • "Sir, rest in peace,although we never served together from..."
    - Alan Dawson
  • "we will miss you. Panchal Family."
    - Dipak Panchal
  • "Those we laughed with, learned from, leaned on and loved..."
    - Michele Mortiboy
  • "POWELL, Steven John: Thanks for the many memories we have..."
    - Steven POWELL
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Heretaunga Christian Centre
51 Lane Street
Wallaceville
POWELL, Steven John:
Reg. No. D52926, Maj, RNZ Sigs, BAL. Suddenly at Wellington Hospital on January 6, 2020; aged 53 years. Extremely loving husband of Moana. Father and father-in-law of Sean & Tetal, Alex & Douglas. Son of Laurie & Rita Powell. Brother to Robert, Kelvin, Mark, Craig and Fiona. A Service for Steven will be held in Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Wallaceville, (TOMORROW) Friday, January 10 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages may be sent to "the Steven Powell family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.

Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 9, 2020
