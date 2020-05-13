NOY, Steven Henry (Stevo): On May 8, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by family; aged 55 years. Life partner and soulmate of Michaela. Father of Matt and Hayleigh. Father-in-law of Nick and Danielle, and loved Hood Dad of the Timberlea community. Grandad of Maddison, Kaleb and Lennox. Son of Thomas (dec) and Sarah. Brother of Debra, Tom and Helen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Te Omanga Hospice online. Special thanks to Te Omanga Hospice, especially Sue Campbell for their help and support through this rough journey. A memorial service for Stevo will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 circumstances. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on May 13, 2020