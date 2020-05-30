MULHOLLAND,
Steven Harold:
15892 LMM RNZN. On May 27, 2020 at home. Dearly loved husband of Annette. Much loved father and father- in-law of vicky, Brent & Candice, Paul & Lanita. Loved poppa of Brittany, Sean, Alex, Jenna, Jason, Jamie, Zara and Oliver. A private service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1.00pm. To comply with covid numbers the service will be live streamed by joining
https://oneroomstreaming.com/nz/ Event ID WaikanaeFH password CNXGHZ
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from May 30 to June 3, 2020