MATTHEWS, Steven John:
Passed away peacefully on 9th May 2020 in Melbourne. Much loved father of Alexander, Anthony and Justin, son of Brian Matthews and Robyn Lilburne, and brother and brother-in-law to Jillian and Patrick Maxey, Bronwyn and Paul Kingdom, and Wayne Matthews. Funeral service will be held at Tobin Brothers Funeral Home, Sunbury, Vic, on Friday 29th May at 12 noon NZ time and can be viewed online at http://tobin.5stream.com/webcast/53064 .
Published in Dominion Post on May 27, 2020