KIRKEBY Steven Jens:

On August 17, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice; aged 61 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Christine, much loved father and father-in-law of Nina and Carl, Natasha and Leon, and Sam. Loved stepfather of Matt and Allie Cronin. Much loved Grandad of Alan and Douglas.

"Steven will be sadly missed"

A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their amazing care and support and for looking after Steven and Christine so well during this difficult time. Due to the current Ministry of Health restrictions on large gatherings, a celebration of Steven's life will be held when the family from Auckland and Taupo can attend. It will be private with invitations personally extended by the family. Messages to the Kirkeby family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online at:

bit.ly/sjkirkeby1708





