KENNY, Steven John:
On Wednesday 5th August 2020 in Robina, Gold Coast. Died peacefully surrounded by family after a short but courageous fighting battle with cancer. Beloved son and son-in-law of Hillary & Peter Phillips, Larry Kenny & partner Karen (both deceased), and Doug & Bev Foster. Brother and brother-in-law of David & Rachel Kenny, Maria & Grant Mitchell, and Melissa & Tim Hobbs. Husband to Joanne, and father of Axel, Tyrone, Moewai & Beau. Uncle to Tavis & Marama, Courtney, Daylin, Zoe & Michael. Granddad to Marley Jay, Heilala & Alisi. A service and burial was held on Thursday 13th August 2020. Any message to Steve's family can be sent to PO Box 235, Waikanae 5032, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 15, 2020