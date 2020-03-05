MERCER, Steve:
Died aged 67, on Monday 2 March 2020, after a very short battle with acute leukaemia. He will be missed so much. He was most loved husband and best friend of Liz Jones, wonderful dad of Dylan and Siân and their spouses Nicole Mercer and Matt Larcombe, and fun Grandad of tots Lily and Darcy and brand new granddaughter Lucy who he saw and held. Also best brother to twin Kerrie and husband Oriel Martin. He touched so many lives in his work in scientific diving and Antarctic research under the ice and in his many interests, more recently Wellington 4WD club, amateur radio and assisting in Land Search and Rescue. There will be a private cremation on Friday followed by a public celebration of his life at 2.00pm, on Tuesday 10 March 2020, at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu (train stop is close by). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242, or via their website www.marypotter.org.nz to support a much needed hospice for the Kapiti Coast.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 5, 2020