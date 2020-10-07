TAYLOR, Stephen James:
Service No J102404 Maj Rtd. On October 4, 2020 at home in Masterton, aged 72 years. Loved by Diana (Wink), Drew, Lizzie and Jackson; Catherine, Rhyce, Max and Ella; Rachael and Joachim; Sarah and Kane. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bruce and Rowena, Gillian and Terry Beloved uncle to Tim, Nick, Sam, and Jamie. Loved and respected by many. Messages can be left on Steve's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.com Funeral notice to follow.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2020