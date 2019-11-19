Stephen STIRRAT

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 p.m.
Miramar Golf Course
1 Stewart Duff Drive
Wellington
Death Notice

STIRRAT,
Stephen Alexander (Steve):
Courageously, 15 November 2019, at Wellington Hospital, surrounded by family. Loved and cherished husband of Marilyn Head, hero to his children Tui, Rewi, Hedley, and Freya and their partners Hewson and Suli, and adoring koro of Harper. Loved brother of Neil (dec), Chris, Murray, Kevin, Glenn, and Garth, and brother-in-law of Jan (dec), Jane, Rachel, Pearl, Pit, Greg, Barbara, Jeanette, and Rod. Proud uncle of his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at the Miramar Golf Course, 1 Stewart Duff Drive, Wellington, on Wednesday, 20 November 2019, at 5.00pm. Moe mai ra.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 19, 2019
