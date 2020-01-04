MARTIN,

Stephen John (Steve):

Passed away peacefully on 2 January 2020, in Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, aged 72. Loved eldest son of the late Jack and Maureen, and brother and brother-in-law to Pat and Pip, Mike and Karen, Teresa and Todd, and Kay. Loved uncle of Megan and Rome, Liam and Aurora, Jackson, Shenae and Damon, and Adam, and a cherished great-uncle and cousin. Steve will be at rest at his sister Teresa's home until a ceremony there for family and friends on Monday afternoon, 6th January, and thereafter a private cremation. The family would like to thank staff of Wellington Hospital palliative care unit, Wellington Free Ambulance and Te Omanga Hospice for their wonderful care. Rest in peace big brother.



