MANION,
Stephen John (Steve):
Born 30.6.1950, left us suddenly 23.7.2020. Much loved partner of Trish and dad to Rochelle, grandad to Leevi, Darian, Kanzas and Taen. Also step-father to Loren, Jannine and Lloyd. Sadly missed by Chris, Maryann and Lorraine. A service to celebrate Steve's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday 28 July at 11:00am followed by private cremation.
