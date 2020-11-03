HICKS, Stephen Ronald:
Peacefully at home on 1st November 2020. Sadly missed by his wife Mavis and "His Boys" Ethan and Kalyn. Stephen will be at his home from tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon for those who would like to pay their respects. A celebration of Stephen's life will be held at Twentymans Chapel Of Repose, 48 Moewai Park Rd, Whitianga, on Saturday 7th November at 11.00am, followed by interment at The Mercury Bay Cemetery, Ferry Landing. Communication: 0272684350.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 3, 2020