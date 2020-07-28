Stephen FERGUSSON

Death Notice

FERGUSSON,
Stephen Lawrence:
Passed away suddenly on the 26th of July 2020 at his home in Takapau. Adored and loving father to Robert, Matthew and Stevie and a doting grandfather to his only granddaughter Te Koha Reena. A service for Stephen will be held at St Andrew's Church, Waipukurau, on Thursday, July 30 at 10.00am, with a private family cremation to follow. Messages may be sent to:- The Fergusson family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
Published in Dominion Post on July 28, 2020
