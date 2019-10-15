Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Stephen Craig (Steve):

Aged 49, sadly left us far too soon on October 10, 2019 after a courageously fought battle against Glioblastoma brain cancer. Very much loved husband and best friend of Kim; loving dad to Taylor and Jake; loved son of Margaret Janes & Graham Coleman (dec); bonus son of Malcolm Black (dec) and Aaron Janes; brother of Sharon, Darryl & Leighanne; loved son-in-law of Murray & Shona Brockelsby; brother-in-law & best mate to Todd & Sandy, Grant & Ann-Louise, Lisa & Grant. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice or Gillies McIndoe Research Institute Glioblastoma research would be greatly appreciated. A private cremation has been held. Please join us for a celebration of Steve's life at Boulcott's Farm Heritage Golf Club, 33 Military Rd, Boulcott, Lower Hutt, on 24th October 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Coleman family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt, or left on Steve's page at







Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019

