BURROWS,

Stephen Lindsay (Steve):

On October 25, 2020, at Wairarapa Hospital, surrounded by his family and friends, aged 51. Soulmate, husband and best friend of Kim. Much loved father, stepfather and Poppa of Jessica and Matt, Hannah and Quentin, Jordon, Brittany, Lizzy, Ollie, Eva, and Brodie. Dearly loved son of Roy and Ruth Burrows, and loved brother and brother-in-law of Chris and Ari, Toni and Stacey, Amanda, Stefan and Sarah, and Simon and Carmen. A special friend to many. A Service to celebrate and give thanks for Steve's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Friday 30th October, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. The service will be livestreamed on oneroom streaming

Event ID: RosewoodFH

Password: YYKJCX

Instead of flowers, a donation to The Wairarapa Cancer Society, may be sent via their website, or to PO Box 121 Masterton, or left at the service.





