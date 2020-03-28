SHAW,
Stephanie Joan (Joan):
Peacefully at Lower Hutt on 26 March 2020, aged 95. Dearly loved Aunt of Robert and Adrienne, Alan and Betty, Christine and Walter, Barbara, Richard and Claire, Dianne and Paul, and the late Judith. Joan will also be missed by a wide circle of relatives and her many friends. Grateful thanks to the staff of Shona McFarlane Retirement Village who cared for Joan over the last 3 years. Due to the current situation a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2020