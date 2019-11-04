FIELD, Stephanie Ann

(nee Hooper):

Peacefully at Stillwater Gardens, Nelson, on 3 November, 2019; aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Peter Field. Dearly loved mother of Nick and Sarah Field, Jerry and Hayley Field. Cherished grandmother of Tom and Anna Field, Abby and Nick Roche, Hattie and Dave Graham, Sophie Field, and Lucy Field. Loved sister of Jaqueline Morrison.



2 Timothy 4:7-8

'I have fought the good fight,

I have finished the race,

I have kept the faith. Now there is in store the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day

and not only to me, but

also all who have longed for his appearing.'

A service to celebrate Stephanie's life will be held at Grace Church, 452 Lower Queen Street, Richmond, Nelson, on Wednesday 6 November, at 11am, followed by interment at Richmond Cemetery.





