BRIGGS,
Stephanie Kay (Steph):
Died surrounded by family on Saturday, 5 October 2019. Beloved wife of Neil. Loved mother of Emma, Jenni and Kelly. Adored Nana of Pig, Timothy and Paul. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Malaghan Institute would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the 'Briggs Family' may be left in Steph's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Steph will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, 10 October at 11.00am, followed by burial at Makara Natural Burial Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2019