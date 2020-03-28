Starlene TRELAYNE

TRELAYNE, Starlene (Star):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday 22nd March 2020, aged 75 years. Cherished loving mother & mother-in-law to Stella & Adrian. Devoted Grandmother to Joshua, Kayla & Wade, Great- Grandmother to Malakai, Quintin & Lincoln. Treasured sister, aunty and great-aunt to many in the family. We would like to thank all who looked after her through her battle with illness and commend the staff at Hutt Hospital on their excellent care. Due to covid-19 situation a private cremation was held on 24th March 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be advised.
She will be sadly missed.

