WISHNOWSKY,
Stanley Maurice (Stan):
Peacefully on 17 February 2020, with Melinda by his side. Beloved husband of Melinda. Father and father-in-law of Christina and Shane & Andrea. Stepfather of Sarah, Caroline and Rachel. Grandfather to Emily, Alexander, Jayden, Quinn, Noah, Tyler and Hayleigh and Kieran. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and can be sent to Freepost, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242, or may be left at the service. Special thanks to the staff at Mary Potter Hospice and Whitby Rest Home and Hospital. A Requiem Mass will be held in Our Lady of Grace, Heretaunga, on Tuesday 25 February, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020