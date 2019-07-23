RANDERSON,
Stanley Eric (Eric):
Born in Hull (UK) on 27 July 1930, died in Palmerston North Hospital on 21 July 2019. Dearly loved and very loving partner of the late Jimmy Anderson. Devoted and loyal companion of Yogi. Loved and special friend to Philip & Glen, Craig, Michael & Eugene, Gill & Len, Lorraine, Lyn, Michael, and Ngaire. A funeral service to celebrate Eric's life will be held at Old St Mary's Church, 4 Convent Road, Otaki, on Thursday 25 July 2019, at 11.00am, and thereafter to the Otaki Cemetery.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post from July 23 to July 24, 2019