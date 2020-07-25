GILLARD, Stanley Logan:
Of Levin passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020.
He will be sadly missed
Father of Matthew, Mark, Jacob, Sarah, Amit and Christine. Many thanks to all the hospital staff who have helped Stan this past year. Special thanks to the team at the Levin Home for War Vets. A service for Stan will be held on Monday, July 27, at 1.30pm, at the Salvation Army, Durham Street, Levin. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Arohanui Hospice.
Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2020