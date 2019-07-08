Stanley BALDWIN

Peacefully in Whanganui Hospital, after a long illness on 2 July 2019, aged 88 years. Loving son of the late Myrtle and William Baldwin. Dearly loved and caring husband of Dawn Eales. Loved brother, brother-in-law, and cherished uncle of all his nephews and nieces. He will be sadly missed by his 4 legged pal Ace. In memory of Pat, donations to the Whanganui Cancer Society would be appreciated. Pat's Funeral service will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Today Monday 8 July, at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation
