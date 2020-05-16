ANNANDALE-STONE, Stanley Kooti:
On Wednesday, 13th May 2020, suddenly at his home. Aged 26 years. Beautiful son of Gagau and the late Guy. Much loved brother of Amy. Loved Grandson of Tiranui Smith and Te-Iwi Ngarangione; Miria Nikora and Tangaru Wilcox; Mere Barrow (dec), Selwyn Isaacs; Elaine and Stanley Annandale. Loved nephew of Tony, and Liz, Bella and Norm, Funi and Kellie, Sose and Jan, Magila, and Lynette; Stanley was loved by all of his cousins. Messages to "the Stone /Annandale families" may be placed in Stanley's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie. Due to Covid-19 restrictions on numbers a private family service will be held. Stanley's funeral service will be live streamed and a link to request access can be made through the www.tributes.co.nz website.
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020