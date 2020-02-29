DEATH, Stacey Charles:
Formerly of Eketahuna, on Monday 24 February 2020, suddenly at home, aged 45 years. Dearly loved Dad of Emma-Rose, and Brianna. Treasured son of David and Shona. Loved brother of Neill. Loved grandson of Graham and the late Pauline McManaway and the late Jim and Marguerite Death. Messages to Death family c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Stacey's life will be held in the Nireaha Hall, Nireaha Road, Eketahuna, on Wednesday, 4th March 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by interment to the Eketahuna Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 29, 2020