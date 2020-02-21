Sophie GARD'NER

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Village Chapel 4–6 High Street
Kuripuni
GARD'NER, Sophie Kara:
Suddenly in Oamaru on 16th February 2020, aged 32 years. Cherished daughter of Bob and Cath. Adored mother of Shonte and Zac. Treasured sister of Amber and Bobbie. Much loved by her many aunties, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Her funeral service will be held in The Village Chapel 4–6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Monday 24th February at 11.00am. Sophie will be at her parents house for those who wish to say their farewells from midday Saturday until Monday.
