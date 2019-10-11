CRESTANI,
Sophia Michelle McMillan:
Our precious daughter and sister passed away suddenly as the result of a tragic accident on October 6, 2019, in Dunedin, aged 19 years. Most precious, and dearly loved daughter of Elspeth and Bede. Loved twin sister of Frances and sister of James. Sophia will be sadly missed by her extended family and dear friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the University of Otago scholarship fund for Sophia. Email [email protected] for details on how to make this donation, or go to https://alumni.otago.ac.nz/donate/general-fund. Donations can be left at the service. A very special thank you to all who have assisted us at this difficult time – it is very much appreciated. A Celebration of Sophia's life will be held at Queen Margaret College, 53 Hobson Street, Thorndon, Wellington, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter to the Makara Cemetery. Sophia's service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend. Please contact Barbara Crestani 021988357 [email protected] for details. All messages to the "Crestani family", PO Box 22291, Khandallah 6441 or at https://www.facebook.com/elspeth.mcmillan
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019