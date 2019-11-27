RYAN,
Sonja (nee Petersen):
Of Paraparaumu. On Tuesday, 26th November 2019, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Aged 76 years. Loved partner of Terry, and wife of the late Kevin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenn & Rochelle, Brendon & Catherine, and Shane & Lolina. Much loved Nana of Mickey, Keegan, Emma, Jenelle, Kahlin and Aria. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Conrad & Lyn Petersen, and auntie of Matthew and Andrea. We will gather to farewell Sonja at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 10.30am, on Friday, 29th November, to be followed by a private cremation. Messages may be sent to 95 Manakau Heights Drive, RD 3, Otaki 5583.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 27, 2019