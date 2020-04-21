MOORE,
Sonja Viena (nee Olsen):
Passed away in Wally's arms on Easter Monday, aged 81 years young. Wally's beautiful soulmate of 58 years. Most precious mother and mother-in-law to Kirsty and Nigel Harnett; Nicola and Rohan Hill; Gerard Moore and Megan Moore. Special special Nana Sonja to Annabel, Zara and Oscar; Chris and Caroline; Joshua and Olive; Britney and Grace and great-Nana to Frankie and Ava.
Smiling to the end.
Due to current circumstances a private cremation has been held. A celebration of our Sonja's life will be held later. All messages maybe sent to; 139 Main Road, Makaraka, Gisborne 4010.
Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 21, 2020