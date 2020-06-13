Sonia WALKER

Guest Book
  • "No longer in my life, but forever in my heart."
    - John
  • "WALKER, Sonia Raewyn: Of Lower Hutt and Wellington for the..."
    - Sonia WALKER
    Published in: The Dominion Post
  • "WALKER, Sonia Raewyn: 1946 — 2020 Loved sister and..."
    - Sonia WALKER
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Service Information
Croft J R Ltd
2 Osborne Pl
Wellington, Wellington
045697072
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Aroha Care Centre's Chapel
6 Cooper Street
Taita
View Map
Death Notice

WALKER, Sonia Raewyn:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 7th June 2020, at Aroha Care Centre, Lower Hutt. Loved Sister of Pam, Lois, John, Gary, and Bruce. Loved Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved friend of Chris and Hilary. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Aroha for the love, care and attention shown to Sonia whilst in their care. All communications to the family can be sent c/- Croft Funeral Home, PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Memorial Service for Sonia will be held at Aroha Care Centre's Chapel, 6 Cooper Street, Taita, on Thursday 18th June 2020, at 1.30pm.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.