WALKER, Sonia Raewyn:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 7th June 2020, at Aroha Care Centre, Lower Hutt. Loved Sister of Pam, Lois, John, Gary, and Bruce. Loved Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved friend of Chris and Hilary. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Aroha for the love, care and attention shown to Sonia whilst in their care. All communications to the family can be sent c/- Croft Funeral Home, PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Memorial Service for Sonia will be held at Aroha Care Centre's Chapel, 6 Cooper Street, Taita, on Thursday 18th June 2020, at 1.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2020