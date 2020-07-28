MULHERON,
Soni (née Fuchs):
Formerly of Karori and Paekakariki. Peacefully at Parkwoods Lodge, Waikanae, on Sunday 26 July 2020. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sarah & Mark, Michael & Deborah, Danny & Sara, and Johnny & Jo. Loved 'Grimace' of Mohi, Oscar, Florence, Annie, Daisy, Miriama, Eli, Jack, Bella, and Harry. Great-Grandmother of Hineuru Tãwhirikura. Sincere thanks to the team at Parkwoods, Waikanae for their love and care. A celebration of Soni's life will be held at St Peter's Hall, Paekakariki on Friday 31 July 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Mulheron Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on July 28, 2020