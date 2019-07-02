YOUNG,
Siu Ling (Betty) (nee Kong):
Passed away suddenly on Friday 28 June 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Wing Koi (Peter), loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen, Phillip and Michelle, Michael and Tania, Wendy, and Allan. Loving Ma Ma to Matthew, Emma Jane, Emma Kate, Jane, Eric and Clare. Tai Por to Honor and Carson. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Anglican Chinese Mission or Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the 'Young Family' may be posted to c/- PO Box 14-366, Wellington 6241, or left in Betty's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 4 July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private interment at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from July 2 to July 3, 2019