FEARON, Simonne Claire:
Of Palmerston North, on Thursday 2nd January 2020. Aged 46. Loved partner of Dave. Loved step-Mum of Brayden and Adelaide. Loved Gran of Joshua and Bentley. Dearly loved daughter of Mark and Jocelyn, and step-daughter of Faye. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Cameron and Phillipa. Loved Aunty Mon of Jay, Christian and Katie. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the SPCA, which may be left in the Chapel foyer. Messages to Dave Rose, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Simonne will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 4, 2020